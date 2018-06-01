VIDEO: Two Hallandale Cops Suspended After Beating Suspect Believed to be Mentally Challenged

Two Hallandale Beach police officers have been suspended after they were seen hitting a suspect believed to be mentally challenged in a video posted to social media.

The video shows officers Jaime Cerna and Richard Allen striking a theft suspect in the legs with their batons as they yell at him to get on the ground.

Hallandale Beach City Manager Roger Carlton says the city is investigating the incident.

The two initial officers were not wearing body cameras, a witness recorded the beating and posted the video to Twitter.

Police brutality in broad daylight on Hallandale Beach Blvd. Police heavily beat this man up busted his head open led him to bleed heavily. The man is known around the area to be a mentally challenged indiavidual. @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/U2vENYGfHM — 1 (@05302018a) May 31, 2018

