VIDEO: Two Hallandale Cops Suspended After Beating Suspect Believed to be Mentally Challenged
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Two Hallandale Beach police officers have been suspended after they were seen hitting a suspect believed to be mentally challenged in a video posted to social media.
The video shows officers Jaime Cerna and Richard Allen striking a theft suspect in the legs with their batons as they yell at him to get on the ground.
Hallandale Beach City Manager Roger Carlton says the city is investigating the incident.
The two initial officers were not wearing body cameras, a witness recorded the beating and posted the video to Twitter.

The post VIDEO: Two Hallandale Cops Suspended After Beating Suspect Believed to be Mentally Challenged appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL man caught masturbating tells police he’s Captain Kirk from ‘Star Trek’ Comedian calls Ivanka Trump the C-word SunPass warns FL drivers to prepare for system maintenance ISIS supporter admits to plotting attack on Prince George Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart & Rod Blagojevich President Trump’s Net Worth Dropped $100 Million Last Year
Comments