VIDEO: Violent Crash Of Car into Miami Gas Station

A high-speed, violent crash in Miami was all caught on surveillance video and shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 1 for hours, killing a man and injuring another.

Surveillance video shows the moment a white car crashed into a Westar gas station late Wednesday night.

“I seen the white car here hit the wall, the man scream(ed) and jump(ed) to this side,” a witness said.

The Westar clerk said it appeared the driver was speeding and lost control. He also said two men were taken to a hospital.

“That happens here — a lot of people speeding, make a right turn, but this guy came really fast,” the clerk told WPLG.

