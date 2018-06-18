Video: Young Boy Nearly Drowns Due to Suction Pipe in Pool

Authorities in Mytre Beach, Florida have released a surveillance video of the moment a 12-year-old boy became stuck underwater at a resort pool.

The incident occurred at the Avista Resort Hotel in April of this year.

According to the report, the two boys were swimming in the hotel’s lazy river when they managed to pry the safe gate off of one of the underwater suction pipes. The boys then went under water themselves to explore the pipe when one of them became stuck.

Once the 12-year-old’s friend realizes that the boy was in need of help and he could not help him, himself, the child calls out for help.

Several adults attempted to free the child to no avail, however, at least one of the adults present knew underwater CPR and was able to get the child alive until rescue crews could arrive.

After several minutes, crews were able to free the boy and performed CPR on him before taking him to the hospital.

Authorities say the child is alive but that they could not share further details on his condition.

With many families headed to the beach or pool this summer, 850 WFTL wants to remind you to keep a close eye on your loved ones around any body of water no matter how big or small, or their level of skill.

