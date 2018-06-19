Viral VIDEO: Doctor Suspended for Asking Patient “Are You Dead?”

A California doctor has been suspended after a video of her asking a patient “are you dead, sir?” went viral.

Donald Bardwell shared a video on Facebook of his son, Samuel, 20 at the Los Gatos hospital in Northern California. It has been viewed more than five million times.

“This is how they treat black people in Los Gatos emergency room,” Bardwell said in the footage.

Mr Bardwell’s son had collapsed during basketball practice, and said he was having an anxiety attack – something he reportedly suffers from and had been on medication for.

The offending doctor in the video has been suspended and will not be able to work at any of the hospital’s facilities, according to hospital management.

