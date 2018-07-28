Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference Friday that he is ready to go to Washington and has invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow.

“We are ready for such meetings; we are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. He has this invitation already, and I told him about it,” said Putin, speaking at the BRICs summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Friday morning, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump is “open to visiting Moscow,” but implied the U.S. President had not received a formal invitation from Putin.

“President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation,” Sanders said.

Putin’s comments come just days after the Trump administration suggested to push back the meeting between the Russian President and U.S. President until the Mueller Probe has come to an end.

Last week, Press Sec. Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump had asked U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington for a second meeting in Washington in the fall.

The post Vladimir Putin invites President Trump to Moscow appeared first on 850 WFTL.