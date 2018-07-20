Russian leader, Vladimir Putin is coming to Washington.

President Trump asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington in the fall, and those discussions are already underway.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made the announcement in a tweet yesterday and said discussions with Putin’s camp are underway.

#BREAKING: Sarah Sanders says discussions underway for Putin to come to Washington

https://t.co/84NPTOYHpQ pic.twitter.com/MEizxzMS9n — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2018

She noted that Trump and Putin want to continue their dialogue after this week’s summit in Helsinki.

A fall visit by Putin would come in the midst of the American midterm election campaign.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia waged an aggressive campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election and may be aiming to meddle in the midterms.

