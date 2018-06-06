Tis the season… for vodka popsicles from Costco! This new treat alone may be worth a Costco membership.
The popsicles are 8% ABV and only have 100 calories. They come in 4 flavors; Cosmopolitan, Watermelon Lemonade, Appletini, and Lemon Drop.
In addition to buying bulk at Costco, you can also get these popsicles at some local liquor stores, as well as online through Hi-Time Wine.
What other children’s treat should we be adding vodka to for ourselves?
Vodka Popsicles Are Back
