Vodka Popsicles Are Back

Tis the season… for vodka popsicles from Costco! This new treat alone may be worth a Costco membership.

The popsicles are 8% ABV and only have 100 calories. They come in 4 flavors; Cosmopolitan, Watermelon Lemonade, Appletini, and Lemon Drop.

In addition to buying bulk at Costco, you can also get these popsicles at some local liquor stores, as well as online through Hi-Time Wine.

What other children’s treat should we be adding vodka to for ourselves?