Voice of Rocky the Squirrel dies at 99

June Foray has passed away. She was a force in the animation world. She provided the voices of Rocky the Squirrel, Boris and Natasha from The Bullwinkle Show in the 1960’s.

Foray was also the voice for Looney Tunes’ Granny and Witch Hazel, Nell from Dudley Do-Right and many others. She was called the first lady of voice acting and was a long time supporter of animation. Foray’s death was confirmed on Facebook by a longtime friend. She was 99 years old.