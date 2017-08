KATY PERRY is offering up some free tickets to her new tour and all she’s asking for is your time. She wants you to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of America. If you donate supplies, you’re entered to win a pair of general admission tickets to her tour, and if you actually volunteer at a local Boys & Girls Club, you’ll have a chance to win VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet with Katy. How great is this?