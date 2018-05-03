Waffle House Hero Meets His Hero, Heat Star Dwyane Wade on “Ellen”

The man known as the “Waffle House Hero” got to meet his own hero, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, yesterday on “The Ellen Show.”

I loved surprising Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. with @DwyaneWade. Watch the full clip here: https://t.co/Wk7svS03XN pic.twitter.com/PjBIHEeqJ6 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 2, 2018

Last month, James Shaw Jr. grabbed a rifle away from the man who opened fire in a Tennessee Waffle House, saving more lives by effectively ending the shooting that killed four people.

Shaw has said he doesn’t consider himself a hero but Wade disagreed and called him a “role model.”

Wade told Shaw that he was a true hero and the type of person he tells his children to look up to.

Shaw not only disarmed the killer, but he also visited the shooting victims in the hospital and set up a GoFundMe page for the victims.

In addition, Wade gave Shaw a $20,000 check, matching the donation Ellen Degeneres made to help Shaw continue the charity work he’s begun following the shooting.

