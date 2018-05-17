Wait A Minute…Didn’t Mariah Throw Shade At J Lo Last Year, And Now She Says She Inspired You?

Remember that?! She was in the Club House with Andy Cohen on WWHL and she said she didn’t even know who Jennifer Lopez is!

Getting back to the inspiration – remember back in November, Mariah Carey was rumored to have had undergone secret gastric sleeve surgery? Well, since then, she has been dropping pounds like beats! According to a source close to the Mariah, it was one of her rivals – Jennifer Lopez – that really made her take the next step!

Carey apparently looked at Jennifer Lopez, someone who is the same age as her, and saw how she still looked great, which was just the inspiration that Carey needed.

Mariah Carey has lost a total of about 50 pounds so far! Amazing! Keep up the good work Mariah!