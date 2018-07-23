Walking Dead Fans! Season 9 Trailer is OUT! By Tracy St. George | Jul 23, 2018 @ 10:15 AM Eeeeeeeee! I am so excited! I am the BIGGEST Walking Dead Fan! I love it, love it, love it! Over the weekend at Comic-Con, they debuted Season 9 and I can’t wait! …..I still can’t believe Carl is gone though. ****Contains profanity**** SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lead Color Me Badd Singer Arrested For Assaulting Bandmate ON STAGE With Video!! We’ve Got Kennedy Space Center Tickets To Win…Here’s How! Win Tickets to See Grease at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Win a Family Prize-Pack to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Kids World Family Fun Fest! Star Wars Rebooting “The Clone Wars” The Blues Brothers (1980)