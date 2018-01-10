Between Walmart and Kroger, 500 stores are about to ditch cashiers
By Beth
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 11:17 AM

Could cashiers become a thing of the past?  It’s possible, as Walmart, Kroger and Amazon are exploring ways consumers can shop without interacting with one. CNBC is reporting that Walmart is expanding its “Scan &amp; Go” technology to an additional 100 locations across the U.S. this year. Kroger’s “Scan, Bag, Go” platform will launch in 400 stores this year. At this time, Amazon Go is still only open to the company’s employees in Seattle. Have you used “Scan & Go” technology?  Did you find it even more convenient than a traditional “self checkout” line?  Do you prefer to interact with a real person when checking out?

 

