Walmart launches Lord & Taylor site

Walmart may be known for low prices but they understand sometimes you want to splurge a little.

In an effort to keep pace with Amazon, Walmart is launching a Lord & Taylor store on their website to attract upscale buyers.

The store will feature brand names like Tommy Bahama, Lucky Brand and Vince Camuto.

The partnership with Lord & Taylor was announced last fall. L & T called the move “pivotal” for the company as they struggle to keep customers who aren’t shopping at physical department stores anymore.

Will this move entice you to visit Walmart’s website to shop?

Walmart launches its Lord & Taylor site for upscale goods https://t.co/4pn6kQ8awN pic.twitter.com/0qe7EhsCTE — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 16, 2018