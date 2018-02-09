Wanna Buy Elton John’s Old Aston Martin?
By Beth
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

If you’re looking to add a car to your collection, Elton John’s 1997 V8 Vantage Aston Martin is up for sale.
When the car was launched in 97 it had the world’s most powerful production engine.
The car will go from 0-60 in 4.6 seconds and can reach top speeds of 191 miles per hour.
Bring your bank account if you’re trying to buy it. The car is expected to sell for between $262,000-$331,000 on February 24th.
What’s your dream car?

