Was That A Tank That Just Passed Us?

Be honest…you secretly would love to do this!! An Army National Guard officer accused of stealing an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia base and leading police on a more than 60-mile (100-kilometer) chase was driving under the influence of drugs, police said Wednesday. Joshua Philip Yabut, 29, of Richmond, was charged with eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett in Blackstone. Police chased it for about two hours at speeds as high as 40 mph before the driver stopped and surrendered near Richmond City Hall, Virginia State Police said. The Guard said the personnel carrier was driven away during routine training at Fort Pickett and has been returned to the base. The vehicle wasn’t equipped with any weapons, but Yabut had his personal weapon with him without any ammunition.