Wasting Away In Margaritaville!

Apparently, bears love booze! A bear who couldn’t bear the temperatures any longer was recorded lapping up a margarita and hanging in an unheated hot tub at a California home over the weekend! Mark Hough, of Altadena, filmed the encounter Friday afternoon in which the bear was spotted lazing around his tub. Mark says he saw the bear climbing up over his fence so he quickly went inside his home. That’s when the bear jumped into the hot tub and started playing. That’s when he found the drink Mark had left behind…and of course he had to drink it! Mark says once the bear hopped out of the tub , he climbed a nearby tree and took a nap!