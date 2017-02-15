Watch This 8-Year Old Get The Surprise Of His Life

Ellen does it again! Kai, one of her many child prodigies, brought his charming croons back to the Ellen set to coincidentally sing Ed Sheeran’s tune “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran was watching from the dressing room, but when he heard what Kai was singing he couldn’t resist going out to greet the 8-year-old — even though Kai had no idea Sheeran was behind him almost the whole time. Once he did finally see Sheeran, Kai managed to keep his cool but was clearly left a little speechless. Needless to say, it was an adorable moment.