Watch: Andrew Pollack joins Fox News after Sante Fe shooting

Andrew Pollack whose daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Pollack spoke with Fox News to address his anger about Friday’s shooting at Sante Fe High School and the ongoing safety issue that surrounds school’s in the United States.

“Now there’s ten more families that have to live like I do,” said Pollack “Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Pollack reportedly plans to visit Texas following the tragic massacre which claimed the lives of 10 people.

