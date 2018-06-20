Watch: DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen harassed at Mexican restaurant over separation policy
Tuesday evening, protesters shouted at Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she ate at a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

“How can you enjoy a Mexican dinner as you are deporting and imprisoning tens of thousands of people,” shouted protesters.

The protestors are reportedly apart of an organization called the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

The protest came just a day after Nielson appeared in a Monday press briefing to defend the ‘zero-tolerance policy’ which has become controversial in recent weeks due to images of children being kept in immigration detention centers dominated news coverage prompting widespread outrage from Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump met with Republican lawmakers Tuesday evening to discuss the looming immigration issues.

Wednesday, President Trump confirmed that he will soon sign an executive bill to end the separation of immigrant families.

Nielson did not publicly address the incident but posted to Twitter Tuesday evening about immigration.

Thursday, the House is scheduled to vote on multiple immigration bills.

