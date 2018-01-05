Watch For Falling Iguanas
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 5:46 AM

Iguanas are falling out of trees across South Florida because they’re stunned by the cold.  Ron Magill of the Miami Zoo says the lizards don’t die – it’s almost like they’re asleep.  And larger ones can recover if they warm up quickly.

 

