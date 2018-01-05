Watch For Falling Iguanas By Jennifer Ross | Jan 5, 2018 @ 5:46 AM Iguanas are falling out of trees across South Florida because they’re stunned by the cold. Ron Magill of the Miami Zoo says the lizards don’t die – it’s almost like they’re asleep. And larger ones can recover if they warm up quickly. #fallingiguanas#jenandbill#leapinglizzard Related Content What Was This Year’s Most Viral Video? Happy Halloween A Commercial Airliner Buzzes The Tower! The Pants We ALL Need For Thanksgiving Grab Your Ugly Sweater Spend The Holidays At Universal Studios