Watch: FL Sen. Nelson & Rep. Wasserman Schultz denied entry to child migrant detention facility

Tuesday, Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were denied entry into a federal facility in Homestead housing immigrant children.

The Florida Democrats are seen in the video above attempting to enter the facility and communicating with a staff member.

They were reportedly scheduled to tour the facility to assess the conditions inside the shelter and determine the status of what is reported to be about 1,000 children there.

Sen. Nelson and Rep. Wasserman Schultz said the company operating the facility granted a tour but the Department of Health and Human Services “blocked” them citing a two-week notice requirement.

After the incident occurred, Sen. Nelson took to Twitter to voice his frustration in a series of Tweets as well as accusations towards the Trump administration.

The company running this facility told us we would be welcomed to tour the facility. HHS then denied us entry and said that they need “two weeks notice” to allow us inside. That’s ridiculous and it’s clear this administration is hiding something. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 19, 2018

President Trump did not respond to Sen. Nelson directly but, he did take to Twitter Tuesday to “address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border.”

