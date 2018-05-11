WATCH: Florida Deputy Saves Baby’s Life

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremie Nix saved a baby’s life with his quick thinking.

He was heading home from work when a woman flagged him down at a red light.

Her 3-month-old baby was unconscious and not breathing.

Nix immediately started life-saving techniques but did not see any improvement, Nix calls the dispatcher from his patrol car to say he would personally transport the baby to the nearest hospital.

http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/NIX.mp3

Doctors say because of Deputy Nix’s rapid reaction Baby Kingston is alive and doing well and will make a full recovery

