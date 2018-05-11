WATCH: Florida Deputy Saves Baby’s Life

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremie Nix saved a baby’s life with his quick thinking.
He was heading home from work when a woman flagged him down at a red light.
Her 3-month-old baby was unconscious and not breathing.
Nix immediately started life-saving techniques but did not see any improvement, Nix calls the dispatcher from his patrol car to say he would personally transport the baby to the nearest hospital.
Doctors say because of Deputy Nix’s rapid reaction Baby Kingston is alive and doing well and will make a full recovery
