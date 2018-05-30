Watch Her While You Can…Roseanne Is Disappearing From Everywhere!

It will only be a matter of time until we don’t see her anywhere. And yes, I understand what she did, but why do we have to take her down all over the place? Hulu dropped it, Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT have pulled their scheduled re-runs. I like watching the re-runs, I like the show, I like the family. Can’t we just (if we must) cancel the show, yet keep on the re-runs?!

I read somewhere that someone suggested making it “The Dan Show” and going from there. While I would totally miss Roseanne Conner, I would still like to see the family and how they carry on. I mean really – don’t you want to find out if Darlene and David ever get back together?