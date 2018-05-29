Watch: Hero teacher who disarmed school shooter speaks out
Jason Seaman, 29, is out of the hospital after he took three bullets to save his seventh-grade students at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

According to witness reports, on Friday, students were inside of a science classroom when one of the students asked to be excused from class. That same student then reportedly came back to the classroom with two handguns and opened fire on one of the students. Seaman then tackled the shooter, swatted the gun away from him, and held the shooter down until authorities arrived.

Seaman and an unidentified female victim were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries.

The female victim is said to be in “critical condition” as of Friday evening.

