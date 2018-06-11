President Donald Trump finally shook the hand of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in the first meeting of a US President and a leader from North Korea in history.

The two met one on one for a half hour then held a bilateral meeting with advisors from both camps after.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un meet for the first time. https://t.co/kqca5VnlEM pic.twitter.com/6aokq7HTqp — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2018

Many noted this is the first time anyone has heard the dictator speak in public when he said that many obstacles have been overcome in order for this meeting to take place in Singapore.

This trip to Singapore is Chairman Kim’s first real trip outside of the Korean Peninsula since he attended boarding school in Switzerland, 1998-2000.

President Trump said that he feels great and believes that the two will have a terrific relationship. The goal of the summit is to get North Korea to denuclearize.

Diplomats are fixated on the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea’s nuclear program. This concept, known as CVID, has been the goal of the international community for the North Korean nuclear program, dating back to the Six-Party Talks of the early 2000s.

The post WATCH: Historic Meeting President Trump With Kim Jong Un appeared first on 850 WFTL.