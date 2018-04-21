Watch Live: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral in Houston, Texas
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 21, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 at the age of 92, leaving behind her husband of 73 years, President George H.W. Bush.

The President was “broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” Jean Becker, the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush’s office said in a statement.

First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance along with past Presidents.

Barbara Bush’s funeral will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at 11 AM EST.

The post Watch Live: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral in Houston, Texas appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Wheelchair user dies after Broward County judge ignores request for breathing treatment President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un Morgan Freeman accused in open-court of sexual relationship with granddaughter Broward County Sheriff’s future is at stake Former TV actress busted for sex slave cult Local Caregiver Arrested for Restraining and Neglecting Elderly Patients
Comments