Watch Live: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral in Houston, Texas

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 at the age of 92, leaving behind her husband of 73 years, President George H.W. Bush.

The President was “broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara,” Jean Becker, the chief of staff for George H.W. Bush’s office said in a statement.

First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance along with past Presidents.

Barbara Bush’s funeral will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at 11 AM EST.

