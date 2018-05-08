WATCH LIVE: President Trump Announces Decision on Iran Deal

Reuters is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal according to European officials who claim the move that would raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

A report says President Trump told the French president he is planning to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement.

“The New York Times” says Trump broke the news to Emmanuel Macron over the phone this morning.

Breaking News: President Trump will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, he told the French president, fulfilling a campaign vow but alienating European allies https://t.co/nVSxQIVnm2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2018

The “Times” adds Trump told Macron he plans to reinstate all of the sanctions on Iran that had been waived as part of the deal and will impose new “economic penalties.”

Macron pushed Trump to remain in the deal last month when Macron and his wife were in Washington for their three-day state visit.

Trump’s decision is scheduled to be announced at 2:00 PM Tuesday.

