WATCH LIVE: President Trump Announces Decision on Iran Deal
By 850 WFTL
|
May 8, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Reuters is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal according to European officials who claim the move that would raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

A report says President Trump told the French president he is planning to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement.

“The New York Times” says Trump broke the news to Emmanuel Macron over the phone this morning.

The “Times” adds Trump told Macron he plans to reinstate all of the sanctions on Iran that had been waived as part of the deal and will impose new “economic penalties.”

Macron pushed Trump to remain in the deal last month when Macron and his wife were in Washington for their three-day state visit.

Trump’s decision is scheduled to be announced at 2:00 PM Tuesday.

