Watch Live: The Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding is happening right now. Watch the entire ceremony here!

Multi-shop panorama of Westminster Abbey, London in high season, taken from street.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)