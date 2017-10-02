Watch Miley Cyrus & Paul Simon Perform With Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Saturday night, Billy Joel continued to wow audiences at Madison Square Garden. During the 45th show of his extended residency he was joined on stage by two surprise guests!

The first surprise guest of the night: Paul Simon, who played with Joel on a couple of Simon’s fan favorites: “The Boxer” and “Late In The Evening.”

Later in the show, Joel brought out another, more surprising guest: “Ladies and Gentlemen, Miley Cyrus!” Cyrus lent her vocals to a verse of the “New York State of Mind”.

Watch Miley Cyrus emerge to help Joel sing “New York State of Mind” below via The Garden’s Facebook page