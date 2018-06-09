On Tuesday evening, at an intersection in Ocala, Florida, a 42-year-old man at pulled over at an intersection due to a medical emergency.

Several other drivers, including off-duty Munroe Regional Medical Center RN Amy Somwaru, reportedly saw the incident and stopped to help him.

Alan Lee, an MCSO K9 Deputy, was also driving down the road and saw RN Somwaru giving the patient CPR and stopped to help, said MSCO.

K9 Deputy Lee and RN Somwaru worked together giving the unresponsive man CPR until Ocala and Marion County Fire Rescue arrived.

The man regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital after receiving further medical attention from paramedics.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man made a full recovery and was discharged from the hospital Thursday morning.

“It is believed that because of the quick intervention of vigilant citizens, off-duty RN Amy Somwaru, MCSO K9 Deputy Alan Lee and Ocala and Marion County Fire Rescue, that the patient is alive today. Thank you to everyone for your heroic actions that saved a life,” wrote MCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office shared dashcam video of the incident via Youtube, Thursday.

The video can see above.

The post Watch: Off-Duty Nurse & Deputy save man’s life in Ocala, FL. appeared first on 850 WFTL.