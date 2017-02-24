Watch Out Below!

By Jennifer Ross
|
Feb 24, 7:52 AM

Don’t be too nervous if you were in Lithia, Fla., (outside of Tampa) earlier this week and spotted a UPS truck launching a device from its roof to a nearby blueberry farm. It was all part of a test of a new drone-delivery feature the company hopes to bring to residential areas. . The drone, which can buzz along for about a half-hour, carrying packages that don’t exceed 10 pounds, traveled a quarter-mile or so from the truck to the farm, dropped off its package, then circled back to find the UPS truck, on its way to a new destination. But interference interrupted another delivery, so a few kinks still need to be worked out before a drone is hovering over your house!

