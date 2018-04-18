Watch This If You Want To Win SunFest Tickets This Morning! By Bill Adams | Apr 18, 2018 @ 6:34 AM We’ll give you a shot at SunFest tickets at about 7:40…but here’s a treat for you, early-riser person! This is a sneak peek at today’s question. You’re welcome, and GOOD Luck!!! ~ Bill #jenniferandbill#sunfest RELATED CONTENT Dance Party USA (1986-1992) When A Demolition Goes Wrong! The Avengers Are About To Hit Theaters Again! Admit it…You Have A Favorite Child! Do You Remember The Rotary Phone? Are You Ready For Another Fruity Beer?