Tuesday, Uber revealed the prototype for it’s flying car at the company’s second annual Uber Elevate Summit, which showcases prototypes for its fleet of airborne taxis.

In 2017 the company announced that they signed an agreement with NASA to design software for the proposed flying taxi program which was called Elevate, and now that idea is being brought to life.

The famous transportation company also announced that they hope to offer rides through a new UberAir service by 2023, starting in Dallas and Los Angeles.

The post Watch: Uber unveils flying car prototype appeared first on 850 WFTL.