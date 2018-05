France, Germany and the U.K.urged President Trump not to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal while Israel always opposed the deal.

According to reports, Israel’s military has gone on high alert over Syria as President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is withdrawing from the 2015 Nuclear deal with Iran.

No incidents have been reported at this time.

Click here for live updates.

The post Watch: World leaders react to US decision to exit Iran deal appeared first on 850 WFTL.