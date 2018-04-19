This proves…WE ARE NOT NORMAL!!! According to a new study, the average American experiences 1,205 stressful events a year. That includes everything from sitting in traffic to your Wi-Fi cutting out. And our favorite way to express that frustration is by SWEARING. The average person drops his first swear word at 10:54 A.M. each day. And 25% of us don’t even make it to 9! Here are the top things that stress us out on a regular basis :

Money Not getting enough sleep. Our health. Our job. Our significant other. Our kids. Our home life. Family responsibilities. The news. Politics. And as far as DEALING with all that stress, watching TV and exercising are two of the most popular ways we do it. But #1 is listening to music.