This proves…WE ARE NOT NORMAL!!! According to a new study, the average American experiences 1,205 stressful events a year. That includes everything from sitting in traffic to your Wi-Fi cutting out. And our favorite way to express that frustration is by SWEARING. The average person drops his first swear word at 10:54 A.M. each day. And 25% of us don’t even make it to 9! Here are the top things that stress us out on a regular basis :
- Money
- Not getting enough sleep.
- Our health.
- Our job.
- Our significant other.
- Our kids.
- Our home life.
- Family responsibilities.
- The news.
- Politics. And as far as DEALING with all that stress, watching TV and exercising are two of the most popular ways we do it. But #1 is listening to music.