We finally know what Pam said to Michael in the “Goodbye, Michael Scott” episode!

Remember when he left?! It was surprisingly touching and sad for such a funny show! I will always watch “The Office” when I see it on TV cruising the channels! Well, at the very last part, Pam runs past the security people at the airport and says something to Michael after he took his microphone off so we never knew what she said! Well, now we do. TEARS!!!!!!

Who was your favorite Office character? I loved Pam, Jim and Kelly! And Michael, and Dwight, and ok all of them!

Here is the full story and I promise you’ll need to get a tissue! It’s just that sweet!