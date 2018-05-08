We Have Phil Collins Tickets!

Seven years ago, Phil Collins retired from music because of some health issues, and because he wanted to spend more time collecting memorabilia from the Battle of the Alamo, which he’s a total fan of. In recent years, he’s come out retirement . . . and yesterday, he announced the dates for his first major North American tour in 12 years! For now, there are 15 shows, beginning October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale. And we have tickets! Win them before you can buy them! We have a pair of tickets for you to see Phil Collins in concert on Friday, October 5th at the BB&T Center! We have another chance for you to win at www.sunny1079.com