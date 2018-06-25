We Have Universal Studios Orlando Tickets! By Jennifer Ross | Jun 25, 2018 @ 6:01 AM You could win a Fast & Furious Summer Getaway to Universal Orlando Resort! Every morning this week at 7:40, we have 2, 2-day, 2-park tickets to Universal Studios Orlando! Here’s a hint to today’s question…it’s pretty hard! #FastandFurious#FastandFuriousSupercharged#jenandbill#UniversalStudiosOrlando SHARE RELATED CONTENT Woman Calls Cops On Kid Selling Water! The Ultimate Summer Staycation at The Seagate Hotel & Spa! Universal Studios Florida™ | Fast & Furious- Supercharged Bryan Adams – Heaven The Karate Kid (1984) COMING AND GOING FROM NETFLIX – JULY 2018