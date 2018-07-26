We Now Know When ‘Game of Thrones’ Will Premiere, Sorta

Fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ you now have something to look forward to in anticipation of the final season premiere of the hit series.

HBO President Casey Bloys said, “I’m not going to say what to expect in the final season though it’s pretty great.”

As for the premiere dat Bloys revealed, “Sometime in 2019…first half.”

Do you think this is a huge gamble to wait so long to air the final premiere?