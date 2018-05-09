Well Maybe Ed Sheeran Is Sick Of Hearing YOUR Songs Elton John!

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Isn’t that the golden rule of PEOPLE in general?! Sheesh. But Elton John is back at it again talking smack about fellow musicians/singers/artists.

Speaking on a podcast, John said, “On the (American Radio) chart, which is the middle of the road chart, Ed is still number 1 and Shape Of You is still in the chart. It’s like, ‘Why?’ How many times do you want to listen to these things?”

Elton mentioned he’s given Sheeran advice about how fame fades. John said, “You have a heyday and you have a rest and the heyday can never be replaced. Ed will go through that and I’ve talked to him about it.”