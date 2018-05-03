West Palm Beach Police Investigate Homicide

West Palm Beach Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were all over the 7100 block of Deer Point Lane, located in the Riverwalk Community near the intersection of Jog Road and Okeechobee Blvd. Police say a male was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they aren’t searching for any suspects at this time and did not provide any further details.

