If ‘Maria’ is the most beautiful sound you’ve ever heard, here’s some good news, the classic adaptation of Romeo and Juliet’s tragic love affair, West Side Story, is headed back to Broadway.

Director Ivo van Hove will oversee the new production of West Side Story which will feature new twists to the classic choreography that folks are used to.

The revival will begin performances December 10, 2019.

The theater, as well as casting choices, have not been announced.

