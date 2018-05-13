Wet week ahead for South Florida

Keep that umbrella and poncho handy!

Although the National Weather Service’s significant weather advisory has expired, the NWS expects the rain to continue through the night, with the potential for between one and two inches in some areas.

Our news partner, CBS12, adds that tropical moisture will continue across the area into mid-week, which could include periods of heavy rain as the rainy summer season begins on May 15 and runs through October 15.

However, the extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures around the 80 degree mark.

Forecast tracks show some areas receiving between four and six inches of rain by Friday, with some isolated amounts of more than seven inches.

We will see a 90 percent chance of rain for Monday, and 60 to 70 percent through Friday.

