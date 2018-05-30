WFTL Exclusive: Why the President and CEO of the National Urban League Accepts Roseanne’s Apology

850 WFTL in conjunction with the Urban League of Palm Beach County is taking part in today’s 44th Equal Opportunity Luncheon at the Kravis Center. We spoke with the keynote speaker Marc Morial who is the President and CEO for the National Urban League about his message today and about Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, and while he finds it vile he does accept her apology and thinks ABC did the right thing in cancelling her show.

Jen and Bill from the South Florida Morning Show were also be at the equal opportunity luncheon and had the privilege of introducing the new Palm Beach County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Donald Fennoy, the district’s first African-American superintendent .

