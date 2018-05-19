WH: Trump referred to gang MS-13 as animals not immigrants

Thursday, Sarah Sanders took the podium during the daily White House briefing to clarify President Trump’s controversial “animals” remark made the following day.

The media and the internet went into a frenzy following Trump’s comments made at a roundtable discussion about California’s sanctuary cities laws at the White House, Wednesday afternoon.

Trump used the term “animals” in response to a Fresno County sheriff’s complaint about legal restrictions placed on ICE databases. The sheriff complained saying the limits make it difficult to track members of the MS-13 gang at a roundtable discussion about California’s sanctuary cities laws at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have people coming into the country, who are trying to come in, and we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country, you wouldn’t believe how bad these people are,” said Trump. “These aren’t people. These are animals,” said Trump.

The comment sparked controversy as some media outlets and critics assumed Trump was using the term to describe all immigrants.

However, Sanders not only clarified but vigorously defended the President’s controversial comments on Thursday saying “if the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they are more than welcome to,” Sanders said. “Frankly I don’t think the term the president used was strong enough.”

The press secretary then read a list of several examples of heinous crimes carried out by the violent gang.

“It took an animal to stab a man 100 times and decapitate him and rip his heart out,” said Sanders “It took an animal to beat a woman they were sex trafficking in the back, indenting part of her body and it took an animal to kidnap, drug and rape a 14-year-old girl.”

She went on to defend the President even further by saying, he “should continue to use his platform and everything he can do under the law to stop these horrible, horrible, disgusting people.”

Later Thursday, President Trump also defended himself for the comments while speaking with reporters.

“We need strong immigration laws,” said the President. “We have laws that are laughed at on immigration. So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals. And guess what? I always will.”

