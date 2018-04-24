President Donald Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs Secretary, Ronny Jackson, has been in the midst of controversy after the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee announced Tuesday morning they are delaying the confirmation hearing for Trump’s V.A. Sec. Nominee.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members are investigating allegations from whistleblowers that have told the panel about nominee Ronny Jackson’s questionable behavior including excessive drinking and a “toxic” work environment under his leadership, according to two former White House medical staff members who have spoken with the committee.

President Trump and the White House issued a statement on Tuesday in support of Jackson.

Trump said Tuesday he hadn’t heard particular allegations against Jackson but defended him and said he is being unfairly treated by the press and Democrats, though the concerns about Jackson also come from Republicans.

Tuesday morning, the White House defended Jackson in a statement issued by deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley,

“Admiral Jackson has been on the front lines of deadly combat and saved the lives of many others in service to this country. He’s served as the physician to three Presidents Republican and Democrat and been praised by them all, said Gidley

“Admiral Jackson’s record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what’s needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve.”

Jackson also spoke with NBC saying he was “disappointed” about the delay of the confirmation hearing which was initially set for Wednesday.

It is unclear whether these allegations are true, but it has been reported that there is a lack of evidence to support what whistleblowers have alleged.

The post WH & Trump support VA nominee amid allegations appeared first on 850 WFTL.