What Cities Receive the Most Robocalls?

The scourge of robocalls around the United States continues to get worse. And it’s showing no signs of letting up.

Did you know that consumers received more than 18 billion robocalls in 2017. That’s a 75 percent increase from the year before.

Who gets the most robocalls? A report by Youmail found Atlanta was inundated with the most robocalls nationwide with a whopping 183 million in June alone, followed by 97 million in Dallas, 93 million in Miami and 88 million in New York.

How do you fight back or deal with robocalls? Have you ever been scammed by a robocaller?