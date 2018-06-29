What NOT To Do Behind The Wheel! By Jennifer Ross | Jun 29, 2018 @ 7:33 AM This is frightening! Somebody in a car in Thailand shot cell phone video of a woman in the next lane driving a scooter with a child in her lap. And she keeps LETTING GO of the handlebars so she can text. #crazydrivers#jenandbill#Thailand SHARE RELATED CONTENT Picture Perfect Launch OF Space X Days of Thunder (1990) Asteroid Day 2018 is Coming! Whoa! Fast & Furious Supercharged Is Awesome! Sneaky Snake Oh Deer…Said This Cow