What NOT To Do Behind The Wheel!
By Jennifer Ross
Jun 29, 2018 @ 7:33 AM

This is frightening!  Somebody in a car in Thailand shot cell phone video of a woman in the next lane driving a scooter with a child in her lap.  And she keeps LETTING GO of the handlebars so she can text.

