What Was Burger King Thinking?

Who came up with this brilliant idea? Burger King has apologized for a poor-taste ad campaign posted on its official Russian social media account. The burger chain announced a promotion on VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook, offering women 3 million Russian roubles ($47,000) and a lifetime supply of Whoppers if they get impregnated by football players competing in the World Cup to ensure successful future soccer players! Shortly after announcing the campaign they pulled it due to backlash. Burger King posted a statement on VK apologizing and said it had removed all materials related to the promotion. However, evidence of the stunt lives on in screenshots.